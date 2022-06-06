Iraq President confirms Iraq essential in region’s stability

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, confirmed on Monday that Iraq is an essential element in the stability of the region, during his meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, and the Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, in Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

During the meeting attended by the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, and senior officials from Egypt and Jordan, Salih stressed the need to establish regional cooperation frameworks based on strong economy, and reduction of tension through dialogue.

According to the press statement, Salih emphasized Iraq’s eagerness to strengthen the relations with Egypt and Jordan through understandings and trilateral cooperation in political, security and economic fields. Salih also stressed the need to coordinate stances in order to establish security and stability in the region.

The President indicated that Iraq’s security, stability and geographical location represent necessary elements for the security of the region.

Salih elaborated that there is an urgent need to ease tensions in the region, and rely on dialogue to solve outstanding issues, in order to pave the way towards regional coordination based on economic and trade cooperation to face common challenges represented in security, economy and climate change.

The two ministers conveyed the greetings of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and the Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein to President Barham Salih, and confirmed their countries’ keenness on Iraq’s security and stability, and readiness to enhance of joint cooperation.