Iraq renews its stance on the Russian-Ukrainian war

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed on Sunday its stance on the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to a press statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The statement mentioned that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein met on Sunday with ambassadors of European Union countries, Canada, Norway and Britain, the chargé d’affaires of the Japanese embassy and the representative of the US embassy in Baghdad.

The statement elaborated that the meeting addressed a US-Albanian resolution submitted to the United Nations General Assembly related to the referendum in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine and their annexation to the Russian Federation.

Hussein stressed that the Iraqi stance has been clear since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, which is the need to find a peaceful solution to the crisis, avoid escalation, rely on negotiations, exercise restraint, and calling for dialogue between the parties, as Iraq suffered from war atrocities, the statement mentioned.

“The economic repercussions of this war affected countries in Europe and the Middle East,” Hussein stated.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister expressed concern over the continuation of the war, and explained that Iraq is part of the Arab Contact Group attempting to find ways to resolve the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy in a way preserving the security and safety of people in this important part of the world, the statement added.

In regards to the draft resolution, Hussein stated that he would discuss it with the Prime Minister in light of the principles of Iraq’s foreign policy that emphasize resorting to peaceful means in resolving disputes and in light of Iraq’s commitment to the Charter of the United Nations.

Hussein clarified that he will communicate with his counterparts in the Arab Contact Group to review their stances on the draft resolution, and will communicate with Iraq’s permanent representative in New York in this regard.