Iraq, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on electrical interconnection project

Jeddah (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, and Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, signed an electrical interconnection agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Signed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the electrical interconnection agreement between the two countries is the result of a comprehensive and detailed study carried out by the joint technical team between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement involves the Saudi Electricity Company and the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity represented by the General Company for Electricity Transmission – Central Region in Iraq.

The electrical interconnection will link from Arar in northern Saudi Arabia to Yusufiya near Baghdad and have a capacity of 1,000 megawatts and a voltage of 400 kilovolts, with a length of 435 km.