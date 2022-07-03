Iraq sells oil to Jordan at 6 USD discount per barrel

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) announced that the price rate of crude oil exported to Jordan rose to more than 107 USD per barrel during June, according to preliminary statistics issued by SOMO.

SOMO data mentioned that the total oil exports to Jordan during the month of June reached 299.760 barrels, with a daily rate of 10 thousand barrels.

SOMO explained that the average price of a barrel sold to Jordan is 107.70 USD. It added that the revenues from oil exports to Jordan during one month exceeded 32.28 million USD.

The price of a barrel Iraq sold to Jordan is six USD cheaper than the official price announced by the Ministry of Oil which is more than 113.70 USD, according to the preliminary statistics issued by the ministry.

The price was 15 USD cheaper than the official price during the month of May