Iraq signs contract with Baker Hughes to increase gas production

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Dhi Qar Oil Company announced on Saturday it signed a contract with Baker Hughes Company to increase the production of associated gas in the Nassiriya and Al-Gharraf oilfields, according to statements cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Director of the Associated Gas Investment Department in Dhi Qar Oil Company, Anwar Hadi Shiaa, said that the company seeks to increase the production of associated gas, according to INA.

Shiaa elaborated that Dhi Qar Oil Company aims to increase the production from 20 million standard cubic feet to 200 million standard cubic feet in the Nassiriya and Al-Gharraf oilfields during the coming period.

Shiaa explained that the production rates of associated gas in the Nassiriya and Al-Gharraf oilfields will be greatly increased through a contract with the American company, Baker Hughes.

Shiaa clarified that this step will increase the production by approximately 80 percent, provided that the rates of crude oil production in the two oilfields would rise.

Baker Hughes mentioned that it is developing solutions for flare gas recovery at Nassiriya and Al-Gharraf oilfields using advanced modular gas processing technology developed in the United States and Italy.

The project will utilize the modular skid-mounted gas processing technology to build 200 million standard cubic feet per day natural gas to liquid plant, Baker Hughes mentioned.

Shiaa also mentioned that Dhi Qar Oil Company supplies power plants operating on this type of fuel with the extracted gas.

Shiaa indicated that Dhi Qar Oil Company started using the associated gas in April 2019, and is seeking to develop this strategic industry.