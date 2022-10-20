Iraq Stock Exchange announces October’s third week trading indicators

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraq Stock Exchange announced on Thursday the trading indicators for the third week of October, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Iraq Stock Exchange mentioned in a statement that it organized five trading sessions during the current week, from Sunday, October 16, to Thursday, October 20, INA mentioned.

The statement clarified that the traded shares during this week exceeded three billion shares, and the value of the traded shares exceeded four billion Iraqi dinars (nearly 2.74 million USD), INA reported.

The statement elaborated that the trading index for the first session of the week closed at 595.32 points, and at the end of the week it closed at 698.71 points, achieving an increase of 0.57 percent compared to the first session, according to INA.

More than 3500 sale and purchase contracts were concluded on shares of companies listed in the Iraq Stock Exchange in the same period, INA added.