Iraq Stock Exchange trains staff of banks providing Custodian System

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Securities Commission and Iraq Stock Exchange started a training program for staff of Iraqi banks licensed to practice custody of securities, according to the Iraqi news Agency (INA).

Director of Iraq Stock Exchange, Taha Ahmad Al-Rubaie, explained that theoretical and practical training on the activities of the Custodian System for staff of one of the banks that was licensed last month as well as for staff of the Iraqi Securities Commission and Iraq Stock Exchange is taking place in one of the Arab banks between 24 – 26 of October, INA reported.

Al-Rubaie stated that the training program included an orientation session on the activity of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on October 25, according to INA.

Al-Rubaie mentioned that he met with the CEO of Dubai Financial Market where they reviewed the proposed training plans to increase the skills of the staff, and discussed other plans related the practical knowledge of modern activities associated with the approval of the Iraqi Securities Commission during 2022.

Banks providing Custodian System services are licensed by the Iraqi Securities Commission and Iraq Stock Exchange, with prior approval from the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), to practice custody of securities and to provide banking services to investors, shareholders and brokers in Iraq Stock Exchange.

The Iraqi Securities Commission and Iraq Stock Exchange granted four Iraqi banks the Custodian System license. The licensed banks are Elaf Islamic Bank, International Development Bank, National Bank of Iraq and Iraqi Islamic Bank.