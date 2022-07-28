Iraq successfully tests first locally manufactured cannon

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq carried out an experiment on Thursday on the first Iraqi-made cannon after 2003, and the National Defense Industries Commission confirmed the success of the experiment.

The National Defense Industries Commission issued a statement confirming that a successful test was carried out for (The Challenge Cannon), the first Iraqi-made cannon after 2003, with Iraqi hands, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

President of the National Defense Industries Commission, Mohammed al-Daraji, asserted that the commission’s factories were able to produce The Challenge Cannon, which is a model of the global D-30 cannon.

“20 cannons were manufactured in Iraq, with Iraqi efforts by the staff of the National Defense Industries Commission,” Daraji explained.

Daraji indicated that the cannons were examined by the concerned officials in the Ministry of Defence in the presence of experts responsible for artillery, and the results of the examination were very good.

“Iraq’s ability to manufacture such cannons will contribute to the country’s national security, in addition to achieving an economic benefit, because the cost of manufacturing these weapons is less than the cost of purchasing and importing them from abroad,” Daraji clarified.

Daraji elaborated that the ability of technical and engineering staff in the National Defense Industries Commission to produce cannons is considered a great step to support the capabilities of the Iraqi army in defending Iraq’s land and people.