Iraq supports Saudi stance on OPEC+

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that the decision of OPEC+ to reduce oil production is related to the stability and requirements of the market, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

“We are following the reactions to the decision of OPEC+ to reduce oil production, and the interactions that the decision reflected,” the statement mentioned.

The path OPEC+ is following expresses a technical vision related to the stability of oil markets and its requirements, the statement explained.

OPEC+ decision regulates the supply and demand process, and protects the interests of producers and consumers, and it has been made collectively by the OPEC+ member countries, according to the statement.

“The ministry rejects any policy aiming to place pressure, and supports the stance of OPEC+, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the statement added.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry also called for addressing disputes related to this issue through direct and balanced dialogue, and in a manner that reflects the importance of international partnership to establish security and stability in the region and the world.