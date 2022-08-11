Iraq to be affected by increased number of airplanes during Qatar World Cup

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The General Company for Air Navigation Services (GCANS) confirmed on Thursday that the Iraqi airspace will be affected by an increased number of airplanes during the World Cup 2022 that will be held in Qatar, according to the state news agency (INA).

“The GCANS discussed on Wednesday preparations for the 2022 World Cup with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in an online meeting,” The GCANS general manager, Nizar Ibrahim Al-Ziyadi, said in a statement.

“The GCANS was invited by the IATA to hold a meeting in the presence of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) and several airlines to discuss the changes made by countries and preparations for the 2022 World Cup, especially that Iraq is one of the most important countries that will be affected by an increased number of airplanes passing out of the Iraqi airspace,” Ziyadi elaborated.

Ziyadi indicated that the great efforts made by employees in all departments of the GCANS come according to the directions of the Minister of Transport, Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli.

Ziyadi explained that the meeting addressed the possibility of opening additional air corridors with Kuwait and an additional entry point with Jordan, in addition to modifying air corridors in the northern region to provide shortcuts for airlines flying out of the Iraqi airspace.