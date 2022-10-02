Iraq to celebrate its 90th National Day on Monday

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqis will celebrate on Monday their 90th National Day that is linked to the country’s declaration of independence from the British Mandate and its official entry into the United Nations in 1932.

October 3rd was chosen as a national holiday for the first time in February 2008, but the Iraqi Parliament did not pass the law at that time.

In early December 2020, the Iraqi cabinet approved a bill submitted by the Ministry of Culture to choose the date Iraq joined the United Nations, which was October 3, 1932, to be the National Day of Iraq.

At that time, the Iraqi government requested the legal department of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to prepare a bill on the National Day that would be separate and independent from the law of official holidays, and to refer it to the Iraqi Parliament.

The National Day celebrations include setting off fireworks and the distributing Iraqi flags to the citizens.

October 3rd marks the National Independence Day in which Iraq was transformed from a British mandate territory into a sovereign state.

On that date in 1932, the United Nations issued a statement that included the recognition of Iraq and the termination of the British Mandate.