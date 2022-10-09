Iraq to increase gas imports from Iran

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi government revealed on Sunday that negotiations are ongoing with Iran to increase gas imports, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, Ahmed Musa, said in a statement that the volume of Iraq’s daily imports of Iranian gas is 20 million cubic meters.

Musa clarified that the volume of gas imports does not meet Iraq’s need, especially since some power plants are limiting their production due to the lack of gas.

The Iraqi official elaborated that negotiations, meetings and periodic visits are ongoing with Tehran to increase gas imports from Iran in preparation for winter consumption, noting that all Iranian gas dues are paid in full.

Musa pointed out that an Iraqi delegation will visit Iran to increase Iraq’s gas imports, and stressed that Baghdad does not owe Tehran any money for the supplied gas.

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced last June that the dues for 2020 are paid in accordance with the approved contexts to prevent a decrease in the quantities of gas flowing to Iraq.