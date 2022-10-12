Iraq to participate in economic conference in Dubai

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq will participate next month in an economic conference that will be held in Dubai and organized by the Iraq Britain Business Council, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The activities of the economic conference will start on November 10, and will last for two days, INA mentioned.

Participants from the Iraqi side will include the governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mustafa Ghaleb, director of the legal department in the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, Laith Al-Shaher, president of the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI), Salem Chalabi, and president of the Iraq Britain Business council, Emma Nicholson.

Participants are expected to discuss investment and commercial opportunities, especially in Basra governorate, as well as topics related to environment, agriculture, food distribution and food processing.

The participating delegation will discuss with Emirati and British officials and businessmen the main offers submitted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to INA.

The conference will include sessions on finance, oil and gas, and energy transmission, as well as industry, trade, private sector promotion and technology.