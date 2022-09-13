Iraq to participate in regional conference on energy, water, food security

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq is preparing to participate in the first regional investment conference ‘Challenges and Opportunities’ which will be held next Thursday in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Director of the Pioneering Center for Studies and Human Rights Training, Rania Haddadin, said in a statement that the center, in cooperation with Amman Chamber of Industry, will organize next Thursday the first regional investment conference ‘Challenges and opportunities’ in the Jordanian capital, Amman, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The two-day conference will witness wide Jordanian and Arab participation as the participating countries will include Iraq, Palestine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, in addition to representatives of the Jordanian public and private sectors.

Haddadin explained that the conference aims to support sustainable development, address the challenges of energy, water and food security, and reveal government policies in order to support investment, generate job opportunities, and benefit from Jordan’s available capabilities in the fields of industry, trade, tourism and advanced technological services.