Iraq to rehabilitate drones used to spot terrorists

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Defence announced on Monday it is launching a campaign to rehabilitate drones used to monitor the movements of ISIS terrorists, according to the statement of the Ministry of Defence cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement mentioned that the Minister of Defense, Juma Inad, attended an event to celebrate the completion, rehabilitation and repair of armed drones type CH4, which were built by members of the Army Aviation Command.

The campaign aims to have the drones operating in the Iraqi airspace and spot the sites where remnants of ISIS terrorists hide to entirely eliminate them from Iraq, according to the statement.

Earlier in July, the commander of the Iraqi Air Force, Shihab Jahid, explained that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Minister of Defence and the Army Chief of Staff prioritize and support the Iraqi Air Force.

Jahid also stated that there is a real intention to raise the level of the Air Force’s combat capability to be able to perform the required tasks.