Iraq to start manufacturing Mesopotamia rifle in 3 months

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The National Defense Industries Commission set a date on Sunday to start manufacturing Mesopotamia rifle and light ammunition, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

President of the National Defense Industries Commission, Mohammed al-Daraji, said that the commission aims to localize the military industry and preserve the country’s economic and national security by manufacturing weapons and ammunition in Iraq, according to INA.

Daraji explained that the next step of the National Defense Industries Commission is to start manufacturing Mesopotamia rifle and light ammunition used by security and armed forces by the end of 2022.

Daraji elaborated that the cooperation with state institutions to purchase the products of the National Defense Industries Commission is not as expected, and a culture of cooperation must be spread.

The National Defense Industries Commission issued a clarification last June regarding the ‘Babylon’ pistol.

Daraji stated in June explained that this industry has security and economic benefits as it reduces the high demand on imported guns and will save the hard currency.

Daraji clarified that ‘Babylon’ pistol has been manufactured in the factories of the National Defense Industries Commission with a local production rate of 70 percent.

Director of the General Military Industries Company, Jalal Abbas Hussein, explained earlier that the project of ‘Babylon’ pistol has been implemented under a partnership agreement with a local company and a Chinese company.