Iraq, USA discuss scientific cooperation between universities

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Nabil Kazem Abdel-Saheb, and the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, discussed on Monday the scientific cooperation between the universities of their countries.

A statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research mentioned that Abdel-Saheb and Romanowski discussed areas of scientific and academic cooperation between Iraqi and American universities as well as cultural exchange within the Fulbright Foreign Student Program and the Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program.

Abdel-Saheb affirmed that the memoranda of understanding between the two countries provided a positive scientific climate for the development of expertise, skills, curricula and joint specialized researches.

Abdel-Saheb indicated that hundreds of Iraqi students studying in American universities as well as graduates joined scholarships and fellowships, according to the statement.

Abdel-Saheb elaborated that the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is keen on international partnerships, coping with scientific changes and benefiting from advanced global experiences.

Romanowski expressed her appreciation for the Iraqi academic institution’s keenness on cultural exchange, proceeding with developing capabilities and benefiting from the development in international universities, especially the American ones.

Romanowski also indicated the importance of joint coordination in light of the scientific and academic agreement and memoranda of understanding between the two countries.