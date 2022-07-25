Iraqi Army Chief of Staff reveals details about Turkish forces on Iraqi borders

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, revealed new details about the Turkish forces deployed in the Iraqi territories, during a speech in the extraordinary parliament session held on Saturday to discuss the Turkish attacks on Iraq and the recent bombing of Dohuk governorate.

Yarallah explained that there are five main bases for the Turkish forces located in northern Iraq, these bases have more than four thousand Turkish soldiers.

Yarallah elaborated that the Turkish incursion has been increasing lately as the number of sites where Turkish troops are stationed were 40 sites in 2021, increased to 90 sites in the beginning of 2022, and now they are 100 sites inside Iraq. He added that these sites are not far from the areas of Zakho, Amadiya and Dohuk in northern Iraq.

Yarallah renewed his calls to send forces from the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga to these areas in order not to give the Turkish forces an opportunity to advance or deploy artillery.

According to the Iraqi military official, the federal forces do not exist in the areas of Kurdistan region, except for the border guards only, which are warning forces, not fighting forces.