Iraqi basketball star continues to shine in Uruguay

Baghdad (Iraqi.News.com) – The Iraqi basketball star, Ihab Hassan, succeeded to prove his skills while participating in his first match with his team in the Uruguayan Basketball League (Liga Uruguaya de Básquetbol – LUB), according to Earth News.

Hassan moved to the Uruguayan basketball club C.S. Larrañaga recently where he contributed to his team’s victory over San Telmo.

Hassan succeeded in attracting attentions greatly as a sport newspaper mentioned that before the beginning of the tournament, everybody was surprised by C.S. Larrañaga’s announcement of including the Iraqi player, Ihab Hassan, as no player with the Iraqi nationality had participated in the South American basketball.

Hassan signed a contract with the Uruguayan basketball club C.S. Larrañaga for a period of four months, until next October 2022.

The Iraqi star contributed remarkably to his team’s victory by scoring 33 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals with efficiency reaching 52 percent