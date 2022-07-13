Iraqi dealer KAW signs partnership with JCB

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – JCB, a leading British producer of equipment, recently signed a partnership with local Iraqi dealer Khair Al-Wady Al-Athim (KAW). Part of the Al Sadeq Group, KAW will be accountable to sell JCB products within the construction, industrial, access and power sectors throughout Iraq.

Iraq has seen an uptick of developments and power projects throughout the country thanks to increased stability in security.

Founded in 1972, the Al Sadeq Group represents leading car and heavy machinery brands in Iraq including Suzuki Motor, Cher Kobelco, Renault Trucks, and more.