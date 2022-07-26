Iraqi Drilling Company completes 92 oil wells in 2022

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) announced on Sunday the completion of drilling and reclamation operations for 92 oil wells during 2022, according to the IDC statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Director General of IDC, Bassem Abdul Karim Nassir, said that the company staff completed drilling two oil wells on Sunday in the Majnoon and Zubair oil fields, bringing the total number of oil wells drilled and reclaimed by the company to 92, during 2022, in central, southern and northern Iraq.

Nassir added that the drilling and reclamation operations were carried out for national and international oil companies operating in Iraqi oil fields, according to the statement.

Nassir clarified that the drilling operations of the MJ-136 oil well in the Majnoon oil field is part of a project to drill 43 oil wells for the Basra Oil Company (BOC), in cooperation with Halliburton Company, to provide oil services.

Nassir also elaborated that the drilling process of the ZB-536 oil well in the Zubair oil field for the ENI International Company was completed in 22 days only.

Nassir indicated that the company’s staff has accumulated technical and engineering expertise, and they follow modern methods and techniques in drilling and reclamation operations, commit to quality, health, safety and environment standards, and complete projects within the specified deadlines and in a record time.