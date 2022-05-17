Iraqi Duty Free shops reopen after 19 year closure

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The State Company for Shopping Centers reopened Iraq Duty Free shops on Tuesday after closure lasted for 19 years.

Iraqi Minister of Trade, Alaa al-Jabouri, in a press statement published by Earth News, explained that it is an excellent step as it represents the first experience in Iraq after closure lasted for many years.

“The State Company for Shopping Centers will be in strategic partnerships with the private sector to establish big markets that will serve the Iraqi people,” Jabouri clarified in the statement cited by Earth News.

Director of the State Company for Shopping Centers, Zahra al-Kilani, in a statement to Earth News, confirmed that the opening of Iraq Duty Free shops took place after entering into an operating contract with the Financial Links General Trading Company specialized in operating Iraq Duty Free shops.

“The purpose of opening these shops is to maintain high-quality products and reduce low-quality goods that overwhelmed the Iraqi market, and to directly contribute to the development of the Iraqi economy,” Kilani clarified.

Kilani added that the opening of Iraq Duty Free shops outside airports and border crossings is not new to the company, it has several buildings in Baghdad and in other governorates, and it should restore its activity to participate in boosting the country’s economy.