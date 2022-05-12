Iraqi FM calls on Croatian companies to participate in reconstruction of Iraqi infrastructure

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, called on Croatian companies to participate in the reconstruction of Iraqi infrastructure, during his meeting on Wednesday with the Croatian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jordan Grlic Radman, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, held in Marrakesh, Morocco.

According to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, Hussein confirmed that the Iraqi markets are open to investment, and there are opportunities for companies to work in Iraq after the great victory over ISIS terrorist group.

The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs indicated the importance of exchanging visits between the officials of both countries as it would deepen the cooperation and increases the coordination in different fields.

Hussein revealed that he will pay a visit to Croatia soon to enhance joint cooperation between Baghdad and Zagreb.

On the other hand, Radman stressed the importance of opening up new prospects for cooperation between Iraq and Croatia in fields such as economic cooperation, investment encouragement, elimination of double taxation and oil.

Radman noted that Croatia is known for its companies and expertise in the construction sector, and this can constitute a starting point in strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.