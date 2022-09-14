Iraqi FM discusses extending UNITAD mandate in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, discussed on Wednesday the latest developments of the UNITAD team’s work and the possibility of extending its mandate in Iraq, with the Special Adviser and Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh / IS (UNITAD), Christian Ritscher.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said in a statement that Hussein met with members of the UNITAD team and discussed the developments of the team’s work in Iraq and the issue of extending its mandate in the country.

Both sides also discussed mechanisms to facilitate the UNITAD’s mission in accordance with the Security Council Resolution 2379 of 2017, and in a way that supports the capabilities of the concerned Iraqi authorities to investigate and identify the crimes committed by ISIS terrorist group.

The meeting addressed the tasks assigned to the UNITAD team to support local efforts aiming at holding the terrorist group accountable.

According to Sahhaf, Hussein valued the efforts of the UNITAD team in Iraq, and stressed the need to continue communication and coordination with the relevant Iraqi authorities to facilitate the work of the UNITAD team in a way that preserves Iraq’s sovereignty.

Ritscher indicated that the UNITAD team continues its communication and coordination with the concerned Iraqi authorities to support their efforts to hold ISIS terrorist group accountable, to build their capabilities, and to use advanced technology in evidence preservation and archiving.

Ritscher also appreciated the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and different Iraqi institutions to facilitate the tasks of the UNITAD team and make its mission in Iraq successful.