Iraqi FM discusses latest development with Jordanian, Saudi counterparts

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, discussed on Monday ways to develop the Iraqi-Saudi relations and the Iraqi-Jordanian relations during phone calls with the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and the Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hussein discussed the bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia and with Jordan in a way that strengthens the partnerships, creates opportunities and helps to face challenges, according to the statement.

Hussein also outlined the regional developments and the role of Iraq to complete its constructive endeavors to enhance dialogue and continue coordination and cooperation, the statement added.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister indicated the most important outcomes of the recent visit of Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hussein pointed out the path of the open dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and its importance at the regional level as it constitutes more stability and balance in the region.