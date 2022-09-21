Iraqi FM discusses US-Iraqi military, security relations

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, met on Wednesday with the Deputy Assistant to President Biden and the National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York.

A statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned that the meeting addressed the bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States of America, particularly the military and security relations, and the mechanism for implementing the steps that were adopted during the strategic dialogue session.

The statement added that the two officials talked about the situation in the region, the latest regional developments, and Iraq’s relations with the its neighboring countries.

Hussein stressed that Iraq, through its pivotal role, seeks to be a factor and a source of stability and mediation to resolve disagreements between some countries in the region, according to the statement.

On the other hand, McGurk expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by Iraq to promote peace and stability in the region.

Hussein held another meeting with the US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, where both officials discussed the political and security developments in the region, in addition to US-Iranian relations and developments of the ongoing negotiations taking place in Vienna.