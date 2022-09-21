Iraqi FM meets Canadian counterpart in New York

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, met on Tuesday with the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, held in New York.

The meeting addressed various aspects of bilateral relations between Baghdad and Ottawa, and ways of cooperation in various fields, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hussein stressed the importance of the partnership between Iraq and Canada, and valued Canada’s efforts within the international coalition to combat the terrorist group of ISIS, according to the statement.

Hussein reviewed the domestic situation in Iraq and the efforts of the Iraqi political forces to reach common solutions that help in holding a parliamentary session in the coming days with the aim of forming a new government.

The two ministers also discussed several regional and international issues, and stressed the need to work to reduce tension and achieve calm in the region, and to avoid escalation that would not serve any party, the statement added.

Joly expressed her country’s support for the Iraqi efforts to achieve security and stability, and confirmed the continuation of cooperation between the two countries, working towards pacification, and preventing escalation.