Iraqi FM participates in UN General Assembly

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, arrived in New York on Monday to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly and to represent Iraq in several of meetings, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fuad is expected to meet with several foreign ministers and senior officials from different countries to discuss and strengthen the bilateral relations, to renew efforts to continue their support for Iraq, and to contribute to the reconstruction of the infrastructure of Iraqi cities, according to the statement.

Fuad is also expected to emphasize Iraq’s foreign policy and its active role in promoting security and stability in the region, the statement mentioned.

On the sidelines of his participation in the UN General Assembly, Fuad met with the Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif Al-Zayani.

Fuad and Al-Zayani discussed the bilateral relations between Baghdad and Manama, and the importance of strengthening these relations to serve the interests of the two countries.

Both officials addressed the situation in the Middle East, especially the latest developments in the region, and stressed that more efforts should be exerted to avoid tensions that affect security and stability.