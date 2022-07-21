Iraqi football national team in PUBG game after Liverpool

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Football Association (IFA) announced on Wednesday it signed a cooperation agreement with the famous electronic game, PUBG, according to the IFA Facebook page.

A statement of the IFA in its official Facebook page mentioned that the IFA is cooperating with PUBG Mobile, which will support the Lions of Mesopotamia, the 2007 Asian champion.

The IFA did not mention further details about this partnership, but PRO Company, the company responsible for this partnership, revealed some details on its official website.

“The PRO Company in a joint venture with EMW Global is happy to announce that we have facilitated a partnership between PUBG Mobile and the Iraqi Football Association,” PRO Company mentioned in its official website.

“PUBG Fans will have a chance to obtain limited edition items that are tailored to the Lions of Mesopotamia, such as the Iraqi national football kit,” PRO Company elaborated.

“We look forward to celebrating this exciting collaboration with the online gaming community in Iraq and supporters of the national team,” PRO Company added.

PUBG announced last November it signed a cooperation agreement with the Premier League club Liverpool, so that some of the club’s clothes and equipment will appear in the game.