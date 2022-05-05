Iraqi football national team without coach 25 days before its match

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Football Association (IFA) has not determined yet who is the coming coach of the national team after 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification matches almost completed.

The national team should be ready by the end of May (in 25 days) for its next friendly match, but the IFA has not decided yet the team they will play against, or even who the new coach will be.

A source in the IFA revealed that the association will hold several meetings after the Eid al-Fitr (Feast of the Lesser Bairam) holidays to discuss possible candidates to coach the national team, according to Earth News.

The source indicated that a committee of experts in the IFA reviewed a list of résumés of 15 foreign coaches showed their interest to coach the national team. The candidates will be shortlisted to three coaches for negotiations.

The IFA had stopped the negotiations with the Argentinian coach Juan Antonio Pizzi, a 53 year-old retired professional footballer who played as a striker and currently a manager, because of his refusal to stay in Baghdad.