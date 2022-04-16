Iraqi Foreign Minister meets with the President of Iran

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, received Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein and his delegation on April 14. Amongst the delegation visitors to Iran included National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji.

During the meeting, bilateral relations to the two neighboring countries were discussed, especially about the security situation between the two countries.

They also discussed more stability by easing tensions in the region and to increase dialogues.

Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein affirmed Iraq’s keenness to enhance increased bilateral cooperation with Tehran and stressed rigorous efforts to confront extremism, end conflicts, and build bridges of trust and cooperation between the countries

President Ibrahim Raisi articulated Tehran’s ambition to establish the best relations with Baghdad, pointing out that Iraq is a respectable and important partner for Iran.