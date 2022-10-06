Iraqi Foreign Ministry coordinates with Kurdistan to stop Iranian bombing

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday it is coordinating with the Joint Operations Command and Kurdistan government to stop the Iranian bombing, according to the statements of the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf.

“The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs took measures against the Iranian bombing. These measures include issuing a strongly-worded statement, and condemning the provocative unilateral Iranian aggression on areas of Kurdistan region that killed and wounded dozens,” Al-Sahhaf explained.

Al-Sahhaf also mentioned that the Iranian ambassador to Iraq was summoned and a strongly worded protest note was handed to him.

Al-Sahhaf explained that the continued strikes using artillery, missiles and drones constitute a dangerous qualitative shift that violates the principle of good neighborliness.

Al-Sahhaf added that the continuation of the bombing will not end terrorism in the region, but will increase security tension in Iraq and the region.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards renewed on Wednesday its shelling of villages in Sidkan area in Erbil governorate in northern Iraq.

Tehran often bombs areas in northern Iraq where Iranian Kurdish opposition parties and groups are based.

Throughout history, these groups staged an armed rebellion against the Iranian regime but their military activities significantly declined in recent years.

However, these groups still criticize the situation in Iran, and became very active recently.

Tehran’s anger was apparently fueled after these groups published videos on social media of the protests taking place in Iran after the death of the young woman, Mahsa Amini, on September 16, following her arrest by the so-called ‘morality police’.