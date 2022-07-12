Iraqi government to complete delayed projects in Mosul

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, confirmed on Saturday that the government is determined to complete the delayed projects in the city of Mosul in northern Iraq, according to Al-Arabiya news.

Al-Kadhimi elaborated that the foundation stone for Mosul International Airport will be laid by the end of July.

Al-Kadhimi arrived earlier in Nineveh governorate to inspect the service departments, and to check the security situation and the reconstruction process, according to the media office of the Prime Minister.

During his visit to Nineveh governorate, Al-Kadhimi met with members of Parliament representing the governorate in addition to officials, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Al-Kadhimi’s meeting with the MPs and officials of Nineveh addressed the current situation in the governorate, and the requirements in all sectors. They also discussed ways to enhance the investment and reconstruction environment to meet the needs of the people.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of cooperation and integration between the legislative and executive authorities, and the need for coordination between them to improve work performance and to achieve the aspirations of citizens.

Al-Kadhimi also confirmed that several other projects will be established in Nineveh governorate as part of Mosul’s reconstruction plan developed about a year ago.

The visit coincides with the fifth anniversary of the liberation of the city of Mosul from ISIS terrorists and the great victory achieved by the Iraqi armed forces.