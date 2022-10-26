Iraqi government to enhance security cooperation with U.S.

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Prime Minister-designate, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, stressed on Tuesday that maintaining security is essential for any economic reform, according to a press statement issued by the press office of the Prime Minister-designate.

Al-Sudani’s statement took place during his meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, commander of Combined Joint Task Force, Matthew McFarlane, and their accompanying delegation.

The meeting addressed the continuation of security cooperation and coordination between the two countries in the field of combating terrorism within the framework of advice and training, in a manner that preserves Iraq’s sovereignty and helps develop the capabilities of the Iraqi security forces, the statement mention.

Al-Sudani expressed the desire of the next Iraqi government to strengthen the relationship with the United States of America to include economic, cultural, scientific and other aspects in addition to security cooperation, according to the statement.

Romanowski renewed her country’s support for the new Iraqi government, and the aspiration of the United States to expand the bilateral cooperation frameworks with Iraq, the statement added.

McFarlane gave a briefing on the military cooperation with Iraq, and highlighted the importance of strengthening the partnership between Iraq and the United States.