Iraqi intelligence frees Yazidi girl kidnapped in 2014

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Security Media Cell in Iraq announced that the Iraqi intelligence freed a Yazidi girl kidnapped in 2014 by members of ISIS terrorist group, according to a statement issued by the Security Media Cell.

The statement mentioned that the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) managed to bring back one of the Yazidi girls kidnapped in 2014 from the outskirts of the Syrian city of Hasaka.

The statement explained that the Iraqi government pays great attention to the issue of the Yazidi women kidnapped by the terrorist group of ISIS.

“According to the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, a specialized team from the INIS carried out a qualitative operation with the support of the Joint Operations Command, through which they managed to locate one of the Yazidi girls kidnapped in 2014 in the outskirts of the Syrian city of Hasaka,” the statement clarified.

The statement also elaborated that the specialized team set a plan to quietly take the Yazidi girl from the family where she stays in Syria and bring her back to Iraq to meet her family.

The INIS managed during 2022 to find five people who were kidnapped in Syria and brought them back to their families in Iraq, the statement added.