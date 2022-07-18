Iraqi, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Iranian-Saudi dialogue, Jeddah summit outcomes

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, in a phone call on Monday, discussed with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the bilateral relations and regional issues including the Iranian-Saudi dialogue in Baghdad, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both sides exchanged views regarding some regional and international issues of common interest, according to the statement.

Hussein addressed Iraq’s participation in the Jeddah Summit held last Saturday in Saudi Arabia, and stressed that the Iraqi government held important discussions and dialogues related to regional cooperation during the summit, the statement mentioned.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister also indicated that Iraq continues its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Abdollahian thanked Hussein for the efforts and the constructive role Iraq plays in following up on regional dialogues that enhance stability, security and development in the region, the statement added.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also expressed Iran’s readiness to continue exchanging views in relation to the bilateral and regional issues of common interest.