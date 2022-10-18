Iraqi judiciary stops 50 million USD disbursement for Al-Kadhimi’s office

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq decided on Monday to stop the disbursement of about 50 million USD allocated to the office of the outgoing Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq mentioned in a press statement that it decided to issue state order No. 31 for 2022 that includes suspending the disbursement of the amount allocated to the Prime Minister’s office under the cabinet resolution No. 226 of 2022.

On the other hand, the spokesperson for the Iraqi cabinet, Hassan Nazim, said in a press conference that Al-Kadhimi’s government began working from its first day to restore balance in the country’s economy.

“Iraq now possesses 134 tons of gold and 85 billion USD in cash reserves,” Nazim explained.

Nazim also elaborated that the amount allocated to the Prime Minister’s office under the Emergency Support Law was never disbursed, and it is not related to office furniture as is rumored, but to compensate the martyrs and to secure the Iraqi borders.