Iraqi kid crosses Najaf airport security checkpoints, sneaks into airplane

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The authorities of Najaf International Airport in southern Iraq announced on Wednesday that the airport’s security procedures will be reconsidered after a 10-year-old kid crossed seven security points and sneaked into an airplane heading to Iran.

“The incident took place on Monday night. An investigation is undergoing to find out how the kid managed to sneak into the Iranian Airline plane,” director of Najaf International Airport, Hikmat Ahmed, told AFP.

Najaf International Airport is the second largest airport in Iraq. It receives hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. In 2019, before the pandemic, the airport received 2.5 million passengers, according to official statistics.

“A 10-year-old kid crossed seven security points in the airport and reached the plane where a security man stopped him,” Ahmed explained.

“The kid entered the airport at 9:30 pm, and was reported by the security man after he entered the Iranian Airline plane around 2:00 am on Tuesday,” Ahmed clarified.

“Currently, an investigative committee is working to find out the truth of what happened, and once the results of the investigation are revealed, anyone proves be to negligent will be punished and dismissed.” Ahmed added.

“Once investigations are completed, new security procedures will be followed to maintain the security of the airport and the passengers,” Ahmed stated.

According to a security source, Najaf police received a call from the kid’s family, who live in district near the airport, reporting that their kid is disappeared.

“A private security company took responsibility for the airport’s protection and security since 2019. The airport’s administration will be directed to take an action against the security company once the investigative committee completes its work,” the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) commented on the incident.