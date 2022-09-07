Iraqi Manuscripts House, Italy, France to launch training courses

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Director of the Iraqi Manuscripts House, Ahmed Karim al-Alyawi, announced on Tuesday that training courses in coordination with Italy and France will be launched in the middle of October.

Alyawi mentioned that the training is an essential part of the management’s plan which aims to build the capabilities of employees working in the field of manuscript restoration, maintenance, and preventive preservation.

These are professional fields that require specialized skills and knowledge to deal with the manuscripts, Alyawi explained.

Alyawi elaborated that a strategic way thinking made the Iraqi Manuscripts House cooperates with developed countries in this field, particularly Italy and France, as the Iraqi Manuscripts House communicated with the two countries more than once to provide continuous and sequential training courses inside and outside Iraq, to ​​ensure the availability of expertise required for work.

Alyawi mentioned that the efforts exerted over a whole year to provide such courses, including bringing international experts to Iraq or sending employees to Arab and foreign countries for the same purpose, provided skillful education in terms of preservation, maintenance and restoration.

The announcement of the courses aims to introduce the Iraqi manuscripts to the world. It contributed to supporting the work of the Iraqi Manuscripts House after lengthy meetings that Alyawi worked on with Arab and foreign institutions and centers.

The announcement took place after the conclusion of a meeting at the Iraqi Manuscripts House on Tuesday between Alyawi, Head of the Economic, Cultural and Development Cooperation Department at the Italian Embassy, Alessandro Mendini, and the French attaché for scientific and university cooperation, David Lassig.