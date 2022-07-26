Iraqi military official receives National Order of the Legion of Honor from French President

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The French President, Emmanuel Macron, issued a decree to award the head of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS), Abdul-Wahab Al-Saadi, the National Order of the Legion of Honor, formerly the Royal Order of the Legion of Honor, which is the highest French order of merit, both military and civil, according to the ICTS statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement mentioned that the award is to appreciate the great role Al-Saadi played in defeating ISIS terrorists, pursuing remnants of terrorist groups, and the distinguished role he played in developing the military relations between Iraq and France.

Iraq announced on July 24 that advanced American and French radar systems for long-range detection will arrive soon to tighten control of the country’s airspace.

The Iraqi Minister of Defence, Juma Inad, during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the new Air Defense Command Operations Center, revealed that the new center will be one of the Iraqi army’s edifices to provide great services in the Air Defense operations command.