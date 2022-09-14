Iraqi National Museum restores 298 artifacts

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Conservators at the Central Laboratory of the Iraqi National Museum restored a large number of artifacts following instructions of the Director of the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH), Laith Majid Hussein.

Head of the Central Laboratory, Jaafar Owaid al-Maamouri, said that conservators completed the restoration of many artifacts and removed dirt on the surfaces of pieces displayed in the halls of the Iraqi Museum in two weeks, which is a record time.

Maamouri confirmed that conservators in the Central Laboratory restored 298 artifacts representing the total number of pieces in 13 halls of the Iraqi National Museum.

Maamouri clarified that the artifacts restored are 75 pieces in the Assyrian halls, 31 pieces in the Babylonian hall, 95 pieces in the Islamic halls, seven pieces in the heritage hall, 105 pieces in the urban halls, and three pieces in the prehistoric halls.

Maamouri indicated that conservators in the Central Laboratory are continuing its daily work to restore, according to the scientific and archaeological perspective, the artifacts that are brought to the museum by excavation teams and the ones recovered from countries and individuals.