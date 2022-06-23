Iraqi National Security takes charge of preventing oil derivatives smuggling

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi government is trying to combat attempts of smuggling oil derivatives by taking measures to support the efforts of the concerned security services, according to Alsumaria news.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC), the official authority that coordinates media efforts amongst the different security authorities including the Kurdistan region, announced that the government assigned National Security groups to prevent the smuggling of oil derivatives.

The statement indicated that the National security groups are granted additional powers to support their efforts in assigning police leaders in the Iraqi governorates to prevent the smuggling of oil derivatives.

Early in June, the Energy Police, a new directorate in charge of all energy infrastructure protection, announced that they arrested oil smugglers in the capital Baghdad.

According to the state news agency (INA), a statement issued by the Iraqi Energy Police Directorate on the next day mentioned that the Energy Police continues to pursuit gangs smuggling oil and its derivatives.

The statement added that police forces, according to intelligence information, managed to discover a den used to smuggle oil and its derivatives in northern Baghdad.

After obtaining the necessary judicial permits, a police operation succeeded to arrest two suspects and to seize six vehicles, four of which are tanker trucks used in illegal trading.