Iraqi newspaper expects Iranian, Saudi foreign ministers to meet in Baghdad soon

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi media revealed that a meeting between the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan could possibly take place soon in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to revive the bilateral relations.

The Almada Paper, an Iraqi newspaper, quoted a source in the Iraqi government confirming that the stage of security meetings between the Iranian and the Saudi sides ended, and now it is a stage of holding diplomatic meetings, expecting that the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia will visit Baghdad to revive relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

Al Furat News Agency quoted a source saying that the discussions Al-Kadhimi held during his recent visit to both countries resulted in resolving many outstanding issues, the thing that could help ease tensions throughout the region.

In regards to whether the visit of the Saudi officials to Baghdad will take place before Jeddah summit in mid-July, the source confirmed that this matter requires arrangements between the three capitals, without providing further details.

An Iraqi official announced earlier that the next meeting between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be held at a diplomatic level, unlike the past five meetings.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, confirmed last Thursday his country’s readiness to start political talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Hussein had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart where both discussed the bilateral relations, joint cooperation and Saudi-Iranian negotiations, according to a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.