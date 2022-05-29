Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights launches campaign against fake news

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights (IOHR) launched the ‘Bahwish’ campaign on Saturday to combat fake news targeting the Iraqi people, according to Russia Today news.

Bahwish is an Iraqi word that means searching for something and investigating it.

“The campaign is not limited to training courses or theoretical activities, but there will be awareness campaigns,” Project Coordinator at IOHR, Hossam Falah, said in a statement to Russia Today news.

“The awareness campaign will include making acting scenes, conducting interviews with specialists and experts, and providing examples of misleading news and its consequences,” Falah explained.

“Iraq is being attacked by fake news, the misleading news contributed to the death of civilians and activists, and caused political and security crises,” Falah added.

According to activists in the IOHR, the campaign aims to combat fake and misleading news targeting the Iraqi society.

IOHR trained 40 journalists, university students and activists on mechanisms and tools to verify information.

Iraqi journalists and activists think that Iraq is subjected to a major information attack because of elements such as the international conflicting parties, the political crisis and attempts to form a new government.

The IOHR is a non-governmental organization (NGO) established in 2014 to monitor and document human rights violations in Iraq.