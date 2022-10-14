Iraqi Oil Minister to speak at ADIPEC 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, is expected to speak at ADIPEC 2022 during a ministerial discussion panel.

The ministerial panel will include ministers from Iraq, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The geopolitical, environmental, and financial concerns surrounding the availability, security, and affordability of energy in the future will be covered by the panel.

“This year, ADIPEC takes place against a backdrop of changing global energy and geopolitical landscapes, with the energy trilemma of balancing cost, sustainability, and security in sharp focus for populations and energy producers around the world,” said Tayba Al Hashemi, Chair of ADIPEC 2022 and CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas.

The energy exhibition will be hosted by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE between October 31st to November 3rd.