Iraqi Parliament renews confidence in Parliament Speaker

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Members of the Iraqi Parliament voted on Wednesday to renew confidence in the Speaker of the Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, with the approval of 222 members, and only 13 members voted for his resignation.

The session of the Iraqi Parliament was held under the chairmanship of the second deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, to vote on the resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament and elect the first deputy.

Iraqi media reported that security forces were heavily spread throughout the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with the closure of roads leading to the Green Zone. These measures took place hours before the beginning of the Iraqi parliament session where MPs voted on the resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi.

The agenda of the session included two items, the first of which was voting on the resignation of Al-Halbousi, and the second was the election of a first deputy to be the new Speaker of the Parliament.

After announcing his resignation, Al-Halbousi said that the new MPs have the right to choose the new Speaker of the Parliament, and confirmed that he did not discuss his resignation decision with anyone.

Al-Halbousi added that his decision to resign from the parliament has nothing to do with the Tripartite Alliance.

Although Al-Halbousi, who is one of the most prominent allies of the Sadrist leader, Muqtada Al-Sadr, rejected weeks ago Al-Sadr’s call for the resignation of MPs of the Sadrist bloc to dissolve the parliament, the reasons behind his resignation are not yet known.