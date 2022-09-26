Iraqi Parliament Speaker announces his resignation

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, announced his resignation on Monday during his speech in the activities of the Al-Rafidain Forum for Dialogue.

Al-Halbousi also called for a vote to appoint a new Speaker of the Parliament on Wednesday, September 28, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“One of the reasons for my resignation from my position is the transition from the political majority to run the state by consensus,” Al-Halbousi said in his speech.

“The tripartite alliance has a political vision, but it did not present the governmental program,” Al-Halbousi stated.

The tripartite alliance consists of the Sadrist movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and the Sunni Sovereignty Alliance.

Al-Halbousi, during his speech, stressed that his resignation from the Iraqi parliament has nothing to do with the tripartite alliance. He added that he does not prevent anyone from running for the presidency of the parliament.

The Iraqi Parliament will hold a session next Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to vote on the resignation of Al-Halbousi, and to elect his first deputy to be the Speaker of the Parliament, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Parliament.

Analysts and Iraqi politicians say the move may actually serve as a vote of confidence, if the Parliament votes that he must remain in the position, according to The National.

Al-Halbousi is one of the youngest leaders on Iraq’s fragmented political scene. His Taqqadum party made significant gains in last October’s election and his alliance with cleric and political leader, Moqtada Al-Sadr, would have put him in a strong position in talks on forming a government, The National added.