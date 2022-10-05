Iraqi Parliament to investigate Iranian bombing of Kurdistan

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Parliament announced on Wednesday it opened an investigation into the Iranian bombing of sites in Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

Rapporteur of the Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi parliament, Sakfan Yusef, said that the committee discussed on Tuesday the Iranian bombing of headquarters of Kurdish opposition parties in Kurdistan region, according to Rudaw News.

Yusef added that the committee decided to summon military and security leaders to provide clarification on this issue, Rudaw News added.

The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announced that those killed in the raids of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in areas in Kurdistan region are Iranian or foreign militants.

A source in the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence stated that no Iraqi citizen has been targeted in the recent military campaigns, Sabereen News reported.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced on Tuesday it launched a new attack against sites of the armed opposition in Kurdistan region using artillery and drones.

Tasnim News Agency mentioned that the ground forces of the Revolutionary Guards resumed on Tuesday the bombing of sites of what it called ‘separatist terrorists’ in Sidkan area and other mountainous areas in Kurdistan region with artillery, missiles and Qods Mohajer-6 drones.

The Iraqi cabinet, during its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, confirmed its rejection of the repeated Iranian bombing of Kurdistan region during the last period.

Last Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, and handed him a strongly worded protest note against the repeated bombing of Kurdistan region.

The Iraqi ministry called for respecting Iraq’s sovereignty, abiding by Iran’s commitments stipulated in international covenants, and staying away from military actions in addressing security challenges.

The Iraqi ministry also warned of the repercussions of the Iranian military actions and its impact on social peace for both countries, in addition to its impact on regional security and stability.

13 people were killed and 58 others were wounded in the Iranian bombardment of areas in Kurdistan region last Wednesday.