Iraqi player joins Swedish Basketball League

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi basketball player Ali Amer Talib signed a contract for one season with Team Fourth Quarter in Helsingborg, Sweden, which participates in Swedish Basketball League (SBL), the premier league for professional basketball in Sweden.

“Being a professional player in Europe is a new experience that will be added the one’s sports record,” Talib said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Talib revealed that he is looking forward to achieving the greatest benefit from this experience, in terms of developing his skills and techniques, because basketball is advanced in Europe.

“If we can bring all our pieces together, we will have amazing results. I love the relationship between all players, we are more as a family than a team. I hope I can help the team look better this season. I will always put the team first,” Talib said.

“Ali is a player that brings a lot of energy both ways on the floor. A true leader on the floor that will put pressure on defense. Love to have him with us,” Team Fourth Quarter coach said.

“I hope to return to the Iraqi league in the future, but this matter will depend on the available offers,” Talib told INA.

“The club has a great ambition this season to be a strong contender for the title. Team Fourth Quarter signed contracts with three American professional players,” Talib clarified.

Talib elaborated that he seeks to help the team and be a reason for achieving the title this year.