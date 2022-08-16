Iraqi PM calls on political forces for national dialogue

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, called on leaders of the political forces on Tuesday to meet at the government headquarters tomorrow to start a national dialogue in order to solve the political impasse in the country, according to a press statement issued by the Prime Minister press office.

“For the shared national responsibility that unites Iraqis on the principle of preserving Iraq’s unity, security, and stability, I invite the brothers, the leaders of the national political forces to a national meeting at the Government Palace tomorrow, Wednesday; to start a profound national dialogue and deliberation; to find solutions to the current political crisis and the current political deadlock based on the constitution and guided by the supreme national interest, and in a manner that contributes to calming the ongoing escalation and creating an appropriate environment for political and constitutional solutions to achieve the aspirations of our people,” Al-Kadhimi said in his statement.

“I call on all national parties to stop the popular and media escalation and to give enough room to moderate proposals to take their place in the national debate,” Al-Kadhimi added.

“Iraq is entrusted to all of us, and the interest of our country requires everyone to let dialogue prevail, give time and opportunity to sound national intentions, and thwart attempts seeking sedition and disputes,” Al-Kadhimi stated.

During a ceremony held last week to rehabilitate Mosul International Airport, Al-Kadhimi called on the country’s political blocs to assume their responsibilities and resolve the issue of the political impasse through dialogue.

Today, the leader of the Sadrist movement in Iraq, Muqtada Al-Sadr, called on his supporters to postpone their protests scheduled for next Saturday in the capital, Baghdad, in light of calls for protests by supporters of the Coordination Framework.